Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Trading 1.4% Higher

Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Second Street Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

About Second Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.