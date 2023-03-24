Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,015 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $157.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

