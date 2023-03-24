Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

