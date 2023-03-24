Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.50 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,503,132 shares of company stock worth $1,753,800,408 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

