Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,820 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after purchasing an additional 119,602 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after purchasing an additional 260,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWM opened at $170.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average of $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

