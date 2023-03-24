Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 million, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.78. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 22 ($0.27).

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

