Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM) Head to Head Review

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) and FFP Marketing (OTCMKTS:FFPM – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Shift Technologies and FFP Marketing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies -29.89% -420.06% -70.24% FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and FFP Marketing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies $636.87 million 0.02 -$166.27 million ($29.60) -0.05 FFP Marketing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FFP Marketing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift Technologies.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shift Technologies and FFP Marketing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 9 0 0 1.90 FFP Marketing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shift Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 123.60%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than FFP Marketing.

Risk and Volatility

Shift Technologies has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFP Marketing has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Shift Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of FFP Marketing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FFP Marketing beats Shift Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value-added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, wheel and tire coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plans. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About FFP Marketing

FFP Marketing Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores with gas station. It also retails motor fuel, merchandise, and ancillary products and services at convenience stores, and truck stop. The company operates motor fuel terminal and processing facility. The convenience stores sell groceries, tobacco product, take-out food and beverages, dairy products, and non-food merchandise, such as money order, telephone calling cards, lottery tickets, health and beauty aid, magazines, and motor fuel. The company sells motor fuel on a wholesale basis to independent, regional chain and end user, such as contractors, operators of vehicle fleet, and public utilities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

