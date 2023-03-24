Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAE. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

ETR SAE opened at €75.64 ($81.33) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

