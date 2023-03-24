Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Trading Up 8.6 %

SIEB opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.