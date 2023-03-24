Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 8.6 %
SIEB opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siebert Financial (SIEB)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.