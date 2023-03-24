Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $154.19

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.19 and traded as low as $152.99. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $152.99, with a volume of 505 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.80.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) by 185.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG is a technology company, which engages in the areas of automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, infrastructure for buildings and energy systems, mobility solutions for rail transport, and medical technology and digital healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.