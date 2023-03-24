Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

SIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.18.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $736,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,120,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,735 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after buying an additional 29,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

