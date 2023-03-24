Signify Wealth Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Signify Wealth increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.9% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.06. 38,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

