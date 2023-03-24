Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Shares Up 3.6%

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 111,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 75,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.35 and a current ratio of 27.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Candelaria silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interest in the Cherokee project covering an area of 5,200 hectares located in Nevada; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Phoenix silver property that consists of 86 unpatented lode claims and 2 unpatented placer claims located in Gila County, Arizona.

