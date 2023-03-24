Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.02

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.02 and last traded at C$4.91, with a volume of 52827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$869.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.88.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of C$79.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$75.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3212209 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

