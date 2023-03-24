Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.9% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.29. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.