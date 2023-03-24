SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001733 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $583.20 million and approximately $159.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00029587 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00199027 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,884.65 or 0.99958542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002311 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4772364 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $171,554,635.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

