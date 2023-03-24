Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 5,027,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 17,013,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

