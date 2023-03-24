SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 35,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,629,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,684,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.