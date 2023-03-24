SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Major Shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 35,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $398,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,629,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,684,165.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.3 %
NASDAQ SKYT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $458.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 88.83% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
