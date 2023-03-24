SL Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 276.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 281,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 207,085 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,904,000. Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 229.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 129,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,782,000 after acquiring an additional 71,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

