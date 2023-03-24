SL Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

SL Advisors LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 104,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,371,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 494,733 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

