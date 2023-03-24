SL Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,795 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SL Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 259,286 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

BUD stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

