Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. Smart Powerr has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

