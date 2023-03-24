Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
Smart Sand Trading Down 5.8 %
SND opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Activity at Smart Sand
In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 5,175,688 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $8,902,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Smart Sand
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $960,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $607,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 8.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.
Smart Sand Company Profile
Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Sand (SND)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.