Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Plans GBX 12.90 Dividend

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,719 ($21.11) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,352.50 ($16.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,807 ($22.19). The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57,183.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,741.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,627.37.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,845 ($22.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.25) to GBX 1,860 ($22.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,776.25 ($21.81).

Insider Activity

About Smiths Group

In related news, insider Richard Howes acquired 100 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £1,756 ($2,156.45). Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.