Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.3%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46.20 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 46.20 ($0.57). Approximately 24,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 504,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.80 ($0.57).

Smiths News Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.28. The stock has a market cap of £114.44 million, a PE ratio of 513.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity

About Smiths News

In related news, insider David Blackwood purchased 22,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £9,991.52 ($12,270.07). Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.