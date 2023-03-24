Smooth Love Potion Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $117.86 million and $10.78 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,358,956,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,358,844,984 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Smooth Love Potion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

