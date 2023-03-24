Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $114.63 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $114.63 million and approximately $9.79 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Smooth Love Potion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smooth Love Potion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,355,193,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,354,809,614 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.

Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in Vietnam

Smooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.

Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smooth Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smooth Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.