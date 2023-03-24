Socha Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ)

Socha Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPQ – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 9.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned about 0.98% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4,633.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 802,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 785,583 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,187,000 after purchasing an additional 614,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,880,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,012,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,341. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

