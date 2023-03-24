Softcat (LON:SCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.36

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.36 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 1,155 ($14.18), with a volume of 352644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147 ($14.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,012.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,206.84.

In related news, insider Graham Charlton sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($14.59), for a total transaction of £152,075.88 ($186,756.58). 38.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

