Songbird Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Songbird token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Songbird has a market cap of $74.94 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Songbird has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00359489 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,428.11 or 0.26128902 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Songbird Profile

Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird is the Canary network for Flare, it will have two distinct phases. Prior to the launch of Flare, Songbird will be instrumental in the continued testing of the Flare Time Series Oracle, the StateConnector and F-Asset systems and the network architecture. The FTSO and F-Asset protocols will be live on Songbird with F-Assets generated from the underlying tokens. This will improve the security, stability and credibility of the ultimate launch of Flare.

Songbird has its own token, Songbird ($SGB), which was distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FLR distribution.

SGB is the main utility and test token for the protocol. This token has a capped supply of 15 billion tokens. Notably, SGB was airdropped to eligible holders of Ripple’s XRP in July 2021. The system was set up to distribute 0.1511 SGB per every 1 XRP held. This was the only distribution of the token. There was no pre-mine conducted by the developers.”

Songbird Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

