Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.87. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

