Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

SON has been the topic of several other reports. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.17.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.87. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.