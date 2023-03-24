Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,783.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 130,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SFBC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 803. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 175,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 75,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

See Also

