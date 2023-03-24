Sourceless Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 24th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $185.65 million and $78.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030379 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00200216 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,741.07 or 1.00308537 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00821821 USD and is up 9.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $516.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

