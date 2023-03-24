Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $70.75. 185,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

