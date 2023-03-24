Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 19,770 Shares of Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 19,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.63 per share, with a total value of $1,198,655.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,707,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,582,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.5 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.75 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -86.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.