Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. 11,380,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 26,561,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.
Southwestern Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.
Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Articles
