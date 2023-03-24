Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Up 4.2%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.91. 11,380,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 26,561,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.