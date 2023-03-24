SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:ITE – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.16. Approximately 11,406,975 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,264% from the average daily volume of 482,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.