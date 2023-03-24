SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.90. 4,757,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,648. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.22.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

