SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,681,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,773 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.3% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.53% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $285,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $65,425,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

