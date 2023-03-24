SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.6% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after purchasing an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after purchasing an additional 195,016 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period.

SPYG opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

