SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Management Resources Inc.

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

