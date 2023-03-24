SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Trimmed by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.94. 2,259,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

