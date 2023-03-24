SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 280.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.92. 175,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,605. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.24.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

