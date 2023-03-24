Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Garmin were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $95.09 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

