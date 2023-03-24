Spirit of America Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.