Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.74. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

