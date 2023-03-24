Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.1% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge Company Profile

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Further Reading

