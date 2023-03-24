Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,090,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,848,000 after buying an additional 109,724 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after purchasing an additional 178,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,792,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.41.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

