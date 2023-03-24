Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 306,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

